Phyllis Adel Hartman

Phyllis Adel Hartman, 93, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Liberty Village Retirement Home in Tomah, where she resided for the last five years. Phyllis was born in Chippewa Falls, the only child of Charles and May Dunn, June 14, 1927. She graduated from Chippewa High School in 1944, and UW-La Crosse in 1949, majoring in physical education. After graduation she married Ed Hawkinson and they spent the next two years teaching in Alaska, while Ed was in the National Guard. Leaving Alaska, and moving closer to home, Phyllis then taught in Eyota, Minn., after which she and Ed and their children, Charles and Julie, both born while in Minnesota, returned to settle in Chippewa Falls, where Phyllis taught physical education and coached girls sports at Chippewa Falls High. They resided in a home they built on Lake Wissota until 1968, when Ed and Phyllis and family moved to Bloomer to teach.

In the early 1980s Phyllis experienced many life changes. On June 11, 1980, she married Gib Hartman, instantly adding five more children, in addition to Chuck and Julie, to her family. The blend now included Dave, Don, Marie, Dennis and Sue.

Phyllis and Gib enjoyed their free time fishing, especially their trips to Canada. Phyllis continued teaching physical education at the junior high and grade school in Bloomer, until her retirement in 1987. During her teaching career in Bloomer, she was involved with the Bloomer Rope Jumping Championships for many years. Later she was also involved with the Bloomer Art Fair. Phyllis was a faithful member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ for 50 years.

Phyllis is survived by son, Charles (Maureen) Hawkinson; daughter, Julie (Tim) Millin; stepchildren, Don (Barb) Hartman, Dennis (Nora) Hartman, Sue (Kevin) Jones; stepdaughter-in-law, Chris Hartman; and stepson-in-law, Dennis Miller; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was predeceased, by her parents; husband, Gib; stepchildren, Dave Hartman and Marie Miller; daughter-in-law, Lauree Hawkinson; and stepgranddaughter, Andrea Hartman.

A celebration of life is planned for the summer 2021 in Chippewa Falls. If you choose, memorials can be made to your local Humane Society in Phyllis' memory.

