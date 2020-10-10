Randall Arthur Nelson

Randall Arthur Nelson, 57, passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

He was raised on Lake Wissota in the township of Lafayette, Wis. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1981. He married Audrey Sasiela in 1983. He was incredibly proud of their three beautiful daughters, Anna (Forestville, CA), Maria (Philadelphia, Pa.) and Leah Nelson (Minneapolis, Minn.).

When Audrey was in a car accident in October of 1981, he was there by her side. He helped her get through many days of pain and frustration following her brain injury and other injuries. When she could not walk, he carried her. He was there to help her do what she could not do on her own. Her successes were his too. Although he remained in the background, he was her safe place and gave her strength to do more than anyone, but he knew she could do.

Following high school, he worked at Amoco Foam Products in Chippewa Falls (13 years) as an extrusion operator. For the past 25 years, he and Audrey owned Reality Unlimited, LLC. They provided residential care for individuals with brain injury. He was close to several residents over the years, especially Dave and Margy. He was always willing to repair and/or build what was needed. He was also the owner of Able Handyman Services & Repair for over 20 years. He was very talented at fixing just about anything. He was especially fond of older cars and was restoring the 1973 AMC Javelin AMX that he and Audrey had taken on their honeymoon trip, 37 years ago. He loved going to car shows and swap meets with his father, always looking for that "good deal" on parts or admiring a good restoration or preservation of a vehicle.

He is survived by his wife and his children; parents, Tom and Evelyn Nelson; sister, Sally (William) Chinn. Also his in-laws, Dave and Diane Sasiela; sister-in-law, Christy Sasiela; and brothers-in-law, Kevin (Sheri) Sasiela and Joel (Vicki) Sasiela; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the ceremony. Due to public health concerns the service will be in the outdoor pavilion. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Brain Injury Alliance of Wisconsin. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. The family is being assisted by Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire.