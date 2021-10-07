Raymond "Ray" A. Anderson

Raymond "Ray" A. Anderson, 81 of Town of Anson, Cadott, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire, WI.

Ray was born on July 20, 1940 the son of Jens and Jeanette (Filtz) Anderson in Eau Claire, WI.

He grew up in the town of Anson, attended and graduated from Cadott High School. He served in the National Guard from 1959-1967 serving active duty in Washington during the Berlin Crisis, he retired as a Sergeant E5.

Ray worked at Hamm's Hillside Dairy and later went to work at Cenex for 33 years and for several years he worked at River Country Co-op until his retirement.

Ray enjoyed going to the cabin with his brother in law Ron, fishing trips to Lake Superior with Ron and his family, fishing trips with his sister Dolores and other family, enjoyed being a member of the Bateman Sno-riders, was a lifetime member of St. Rose of Lima parish, were he served as an usher and also he enjoyed visits from his cousin Alan Foiles.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and his two cats Shadow and Troubles.

Raymond is survived by his siblings: Jerome Anderson of Twin Lakes, WI, Dorothy Wikan of Chippewa Falls, Dolores "DeeDee" (Ron) Reese of Chippewa Falls, Beverly "Bev" Laramy of Chippewa Falls, Twins-Dave (Sandy) Anderson of Chippewa Falls and Diane (Dave) Bourget of St. Michael, MN and Linda Holmes of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law: Barbara Anderson of Cadott and Connie Anderson of Clear Lake, MN. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jens and Jeanette Anderson; two brothers: Roger "Andy" Anderson and Richard "Dick" Anderson; two brothers-in-law Jer Laramy and David Holmes, a sister-in-law: Joanne Anderson and a niece Cathy Anderson.

A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Town of Sigel, Chippewa County.

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Tuesday morning at the church.

