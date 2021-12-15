Menu
Raymond F. Murray
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2317 Schneider Ave Se
Menomonie, WI

Raymond F. Murray

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Raymond F. Murray, age 76, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Menomonie, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his home in the Village of Lake Hallie.

Raymond was born October 29, 1945 in Portage, WI, the son of Clifford and Helen (Meyer) Murray. Ray grew up in Kingston and graduated from Markesan High School in 1963. Ray married Lucy Jennings December 30, 1967 and they lived in the village of Marquette and rural Rio until moving to Menomonie in 1975.

Ray worked as a welder and machinist for various companies in the area until retiring. Ray moved to Lake Hallie in 2019 where he lived the rest of his life.

Ray enjoyed hunting, cowboy shooting, blacksmithing, attending steam engine and threshing shows. Ray volunteered at his church, helping with the food shelf.

Ray is survived by his sons: Joseph (Sheri) of Brooklyn Park, MN and Jeffrey of Eau Claire; three grandchildren: Kristen (Al), Laurissa and Brandon; three great-grandchildren: Aiden, Annelise and Samuel; three brothers: Richard, Paul and Kenneth; three sisters: Rosemary Murray, Catherine Niedfeldt and Jeanne DeHaro and other relatives and friends.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lucy in 2006 and a brother, Gerald.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Menomonie Alliance Church in Menomonie. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Township of Dunn-rural Menomonie.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services at the Church on Saturday.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2317 Schneider Ave Se, Menomonie, WI
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Menomonie Alliance Church
Menomonie, WI
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Menomonie Alliance Church
Menomonie, WI
