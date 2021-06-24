Reba Lou Woodruff (Kuehne)

Reba Lou Woodruff (Kuehne), 87 years of age, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 19, 2021. On February 28, 1934, Reba was born in Ironton, Ohio, where she attended school and graduated from Ironton High School. She attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia, graduating with a degree as a registered nurse.

In the summer of 1956, Reba attended a picnic on a blind date with her future husband, John Everett Woodruff. She said that while she didn't yet love him, she knew he was the man she was going to marry. They were married in Ironton, Ohio, on March 15, 1957. The couple moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she worked as a nurse at Grant Hospital, and he continued his schooling. They moved north to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with their young son, John, in 1964. Their daughter Becky was born shortly after moving to Wisconsin.

Reba's heart of compassion was evident as she cared for patients for many years at Sacred Heart Hospital as a night supervisor and oncology nurse before retiring in the late '90s. Reba and John split their time between their home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and a lake home in northern Minnesota.

Reba loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, routinely praying for them and sharing updates about them with anyone she talked with. She was always ready to lend a hand caring for her grandchildren and loved being involved in their lives.

Reba's warm heart and loving spirit will be remembered by everyone who knew her. Her hugs, cinnamon rolls, and encouraging words were experienced by church friends, neighbors, garbagemen, cashiers, and just about everyone she met. Her smiling blue eyes and musical, contagious laughter warmed the hearts of guests at Sunday dinners and fresh fish meals in northern Minnesota. Reba's welcoming smile and ability to make others feel loved continued until the very end.

Reba loved music, playing piano for a gospel radio quartet in the 1950s and playing for church and nursing home services throughout her life. She also enjoyed painting, quilting, and knitting throughout the years.

Reba is survived by her husband, John Everett Woodruff; son, John William Woodruff; daughter, Becky Dressel (Craig); ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, June Jenkins; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the Mayo Home Health Hospice team, particularly Francis, Katie, and Joan, for their professional and attentive care.

Memorials can be given in the name of Reba to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries by making checks payable to Holiness Heritage Church of the Nazarene and writing NCM in the memo area.

Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Holiness Heritage Church of the Nazarene, 1004 8th St E, Menomonie, WI 54751. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 and one hour prior to the funeral service at church on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.