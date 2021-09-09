Richele "Shelly" L Burich

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Richele "Shelly" L Burich, 49, of Chippewa Falls WI, died from asthma complications brought on during her courageous battle with Covid on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital.

She graduated from Cadott High School in 1990 and then briefly attended CVTC for business administration. Shelly loved children and was always willing to watch her many nieces and nephews. She took pride in having a supply of books, toys and games on hand for kids of all ages. However, nothing was more precious to her than her time with niece Chellisy.

She enjoyed many hobbies including reading, word search books, latch hooks, and an occasional night out for bingo at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Shelly loved penguins and Orcas. Her trip of a lifetime was to SeaWorld in Florida with her dear friend Anne and family.

Shelly is survived by her twin sister, Angela "Angie" K Burich Chippewa Falls; Mother Una "Vonnie" Burich Chippewa Falls; siblings: Danny Burich Chippewa Falls, Darren Burich Chippewa Falls, Kevin Burich Alabama, Jody (Jay) Guckenberg Eau Claire, and Steve Burich Chippewa Falls. Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Richard J Popelka and sister Sandra A Gingras who lost her battle with cancer June 2021. We are confident Shelly's dear pet cat Tabitha was also waiting for her on the other side.

At Shelly's request, there will be no memorial service or funeral.

Sympathy cards can be mailed to her twin, Angela Burich 536 Olive St Chippewa Falls.

Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Cadott, WI.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com