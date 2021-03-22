Menu
Rita M. Oberweis
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

Rita M. Oberweis

Rita M. Oberweis, 73, of Chippewa Falls passed away after a long illness Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family.

Rita was born Feb. 6, 1948, in Duluth, Minn., the daughter of Mary "Marie" Oberweis. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Rita graduated from UWEC with a degree in social work. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital as director of Social Services and Case Management for 47 years. She also served on the Ethics Committee at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Rita enjoyed reading, flowers, music and traveling, especially to Ogunquit, Maine.

Rita is survived by two brothers, Joseph Oberweis of Chippewa Falls and Michael "Tom" Oberweis of New Auburn; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Ron) Cavil, Teresa Oberweis (Dennis McCoy), Anthony Oberweis, and Aaron (Shannon) Oberweis; and other relatives and friends; and her extended family, Patty (Dale) King of Chippewa Falls and Dan (Corinne) Hassemer of Chetek, and their families.

Rita was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Oberweis Dec. 21, 2006.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon Thursday, March 25, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

Rita's family asks that memorials be given to HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation or St. Charles Parish.

Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
My heartfelt sympathies to Rita´s family. I was a friend from high school and remember many good times. I only saw her sporadically after high school, at class reunions and class breakfasts, but she always remained a kind and gentle soul. I still see the smile on her face. May the Lord hold her in the palm of his hand.
Jeanie Halbleib Perez
March 23, 2021
