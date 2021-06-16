Rita C. Smith

MENOMONIE - Rita C. Smith, age 69, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System–Eau Claire.

Rita was born August 30, 1951, in Menomonie, WI to Leonard and Betty (Creaser) Bertelson. She graduated from Durand High School in 1969. On May 29, 1971, Rita married Randy Smith.

Rita provided in home day care for children for many years and provided an adult family home for 27 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially mowing her lawn. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved watching her grandson play sports, her granddaughter in dance recitals and taking them fishing. Rita was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always put others before herself. She was a planner who made sure the family was taken care of. She will also be forever remembered for her world-famous deviled eggs. Rita was an early riser and a hard worker who enjoyed her morning trips to Caribou Coffee.

Rita is survived by her husband of 50 years, Randy; children: Renee (Bryan) Moris of Colfax and Ryan (Julie) Smith of Menomonie; grandchildren: Brett Smith, and Sierra Moris; a sister Diane Stevens of Stillwater, MN; a brother David Bertelson of Menomonie; and close family friend John Briggs. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Karen.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There was visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial was in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in the Town of Dunn, Dunn Co. WI.

