Robert 'Bob' J. Harings

CHETEK, Wis. -- Robert "Bob" J. Harings, 82 of Chetek passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Mayo Health Care System in Eau Claire, Wis. Bob was born Feb. 20, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Arnold and Florence Harings.

Bob worked as a truck driver for Chippewa Motor Freights and Madison Freight. He also farmed the family farm in Chetek. Bob graduated from McDonell HS in Chippewa Falls. He later married Kay Pederson in Tilden, May 14, 1960. They raised five children. Bob loved watching and playing sports. He enjoyed polka dances, and most of all loved making people laugh.

Bob leaves to celebrate his memory, children, Brent (Chris) of Rice Lake, Charmaine Mlejnek of Rice Lake, Peggy (Dan ) Cunningham of Hudson, Kim Ryan of Chippewa Falls, Heidi (Tim) Ryan of Hudson; 13 grandchildren, Mitchell, Sean, Hans, Jade, Jasmine, Sam, Calli, Shannon, Rachel, Miranda, Zachary, Heather and Sydney; two great grandchildren, Dax and Stella; siblings, Jim (Ginger) Harings of Chippewa Falls, Marilyn (Loren) of Port Edwards, Denny( Linda) Harings of Chippewa Falls, Joe Harings of Weslaco, Texas, Ann (Jeff) Steinmetz of Bloomer; sister-in-law, Kristy (Jerry ) Taft of Chetek, brother-in-law, John Schwartz of Bloomer, sister-in-law, Annette Harings of Powder Springs, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kay; brother, Duane; and sister, Vernetta.

The funeral service for Bob will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek. Father Bala Policetty will celebrate the service. Visitation will be held beginning at 12 p.m. noon and continue until the time of service at the church. Bob will be laid to rest in Chetek at a later date. A celebration gathering will follow the church service at 2:30 p.m. at the Chetek Airport Park, Airport Park Pavilion, 633 Lake View Drive, Chetek, Wis., 54728.

Facial coverings are required for the visitation and service as well as social distancing practices.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.