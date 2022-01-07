Robert "Bud" F. Kuhrasch

Robert "Bud" F. Kuhrasch, 96, of Laona passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at The Bay at Nu Roc Nursing Home, Blackwell. Robert was born February 17, 1925 in Chippewa Falls the son of Frank and Alma (Roberg) Kuhrasch. Bud was united in marriage on November 27, 1957 to Rita Buschatz in Wabeno. Bud graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1942 at the age of 17 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, which his parents signed paper so he could enlist. Bud served during WWII and took part in the Normandy Invasion at Omaha Beach on D-Day.

Bud began his career in the fall of 1948 as a special warden for Warden Wes Newcomb out of Superior, Wisconsin. In the winter of 1949 he was a special warden under Louie Radke and Kelly Jones at Black River Falls and in the spring for Pat Oshesky on the Wolf River. For the remainder of 1949 to February of 1950, Bud was assigned his first station at Richland Center and received his permanent credentials on July 20, 1949. In February 1950, he was assigned to Laona, where he has been stationed since that time.

Bud's program is exemplified by his outstanding reputation in the community. Everyone knew and respected him as a fine warden and gentleman. His continuing law enforcement and public relations work has earned strong support for the Department in his area. This good will and respect earned him the Haskell Noyes Award in 1971 as the outstanding warden in the state for that year.

Bud was a member of the Masons for over 65 years, the VFW, American Legion Post 44, Wabeno, Laona Lions Club and the Nicolet Country Club.

Bud was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and spending time at his beloved cabin. Bud and Rita were fortunate to have spent 31 years wintering in Las Vegas. Bud enjoyed when he went on the Honor Flight with his son, Frank in 2016. Above all, he loved and was proud of his family.

Surviving are his wife and best friend of 64 years, Rita Kuhrasch; daughter, Bobbie Kuhrasch, Laona; son, Frank (Cindy) Kuhrasch, Arena; granddaughters: Rebecca (Mitch) Foster and Kristin (Asa) Kuhrasch; grandson, Benjamin Kuhrasch; great-grandson, Otto Foster and many nieces, nephews and great friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alma Kuhrasch; sister, Carol (Lawrence) Sorenson; niece, Susan Sorenson and lifelong friend Judge William Shaughnessy.

The Kuhrasch family would like to thank the Nu-Roc Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care.

One of dad's favorite quotes was from Billy Graham-"My home is in heaven, I'm just traveling through this world".

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

