Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert P. "Bob" Robinson

Robert "Bob" P. Robinson

Robert "Bob" P. Robinson, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Bob was born in Chippewa Falls, to the late Robert K. Robinson and Lorraine Olson (James Devine) and raised with his brother, Gary, and sister, Diane. Bob was active in sports while attending school and learned about his lifelong love of hunting and fishing from his grandfather, Albert Olson. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and also earned an associate degree in machine tool from the Eau Claire Vocational, Technical and Adult School.

Bob worked for Uniroyal in Eau Claire, as a machinist for nearly 25 years and was an active member of the United Rubber Workers. He was also a proud member of the Moose Lodge. Bob had life-long friends whether they were from school, softball, hunting or work. Bob spent much of his time in the woods or at a nearby fishing spot, and he later was fond of traveling.

Preceding Bob in passing were his parents; stepfather, James Devine; and his sister, Diane (Swoboda) Walker. Bob is survived by his wife, Donna (Erickson); brother, Gary Robinson (Kay); stepson, Jay Erickson (Vicki), daughter, Tamara Rozmenoski (Dale), son. Shannon Robinson (Claire), Rebecca Korzyniewski (Tony); his seven grandchildren, Brooke, Brittany, Brandon, Aubrey, Karin, Colby, Amoret; and one great-grandchild, Beau.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 2, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Donations in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated to your local VA Hospital and the American Cancer Society.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Forest Hill Cemetery
Chippewa Falls, WI
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to here about Bob. He was an old friend! Haven´t seen him in years but will never forget him. Lots of good times playing ball together!
Michael Murphy
March 8, 2021
My condolences to my hunting buddy and friend.
Steve Dachel
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results