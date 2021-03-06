Robert "Bob" P. Robinson

Robert "Bob" P. Robinson, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Bob was born in Chippewa Falls, to the late Robert K. Robinson and Lorraine Olson (James Devine) and raised with his brother, Gary, and sister, Diane. Bob was active in sports while attending school and learned about his lifelong love of hunting and fishing from his grandfather, Albert Olson. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and also earned an associate degree in machine tool from the Eau Claire Vocational, Technical and Adult School.

Bob worked for Uniroyal in Eau Claire, as a machinist for nearly 25 years and was an active member of the United Rubber Workers. He was also a proud member of the Moose Lodge. Bob had life-long friends whether they were from school, softball, hunting or work. Bob spent much of his time in the woods or at a nearby fishing spot, and he later was fond of traveling.

Preceding Bob in passing were his parents; stepfather, James Devine; and his sister, Diane (Swoboda) Walker. Bob is survived by his wife, Donna (Erickson); brother, Gary Robinson (Kay); stepson, Jay Erickson (Vicki), daughter, Tamara Rozmenoski (Dale), son. Shannon Robinson (Claire), Rebecca Korzyniewski (Tony); his seven grandchildren, Brooke, Brittany, Brandon, Aubrey, Karin, Colby, Amoret; and one great-grandchild, Beau.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 2, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Donations in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated to your local VA Hospital and the American Cancer Society.