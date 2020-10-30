Robert Rohrssen

With a heavy heart, the family of Robert Rohrssen, share with you his passing Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. He lived every minute of his 89-year life to the fullest; so much so, he lived the life of two men. He worked and played hard. Not ever putting off tomorrow, what could be done today. He was an avid outdoors-man and loved people and their company. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anita; children, Joyce Rohrssen-Waeltz, Robert (Wanda) Rohrssen, Rebecca (David) Mills, Regina (Roger) Olson, Ruth (Paul) Bentley, Roberta (Joshua) Christensen; brother, Emil (Sue) Rohrssen Jr.; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Carol Rohrssen; his sisters, Joyce and Louise; and grandchildren, Rachel and AJ.

Due to the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, and safety for all, we will forgo a traditional service. We will honor his memory during a safer time at a later date.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.