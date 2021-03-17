Robert K. Sumner

Robert K. Sumner, 85, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

Bob was born Oct. 7, 1935, in Chippewa Falls, to Kenneth and Flora Belle (Peterson) Sumner. He is a 1953 graduate of McDonell Catholic High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956 and served on the USS Forestall as a yeoman, earning the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer. In 1959, he married Patricia A. Pettit in Stillwater, Minn. They had six children together. Patricia preceded Bob in death Jan. 17, 2004. He married Mary Paulson July 15, 2005, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Mary survives.

He is further survived by his children, Michelle Sumner of Tennessee, Shari (Cary) Callaghan of Chippewa Falls, Edward Sumner of Chippewa Falls, Richard (Tina) Sumner of Loves Park, Ill., Kathleen (Tom) McFarlane of Cloquet, Minn., and Joseph (Carla) Sumner of Eau Claire; stepchildren, Michael Paulson of Lake Tahoe, Nev., Tim Paulson of Chippewa Falls, Jeff Paulson of Chippewa Falls, David (Lori) Paulson of Menomonie and Sue Eissens of Rockford, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren; siblings, John "Jack" (Audre) Sumner of Eau Claire, Dave (Loann) Sumner of Fall Creek, Ken "Skinner" Sumner of Chippewa Falls; best friend, Bob Meurer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom Sumner; and his niece, Teresa Sumner.

Bob worked as an auto mechanic at Cenex in Chippewa Falls for many years. He then went on to own and operate The Serenity House in Chippewa Falls from 1970-2010. He helped many men from all over the U.S. in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

In retirement he enjoyed keeping score for the CHI-HI Hockey Team, playing cards, socializing with his friends over breakfast, Friday night fish fries, fishing with the "Bridge Club Crew" and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a talented wood carver and shared his creations with his family and friends. He made grandfather clocks, statues, toy benches and many other beautiful items.

He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, and often helped Mary and the volunteers, cooking and preparing the funeral luncheons.

His wife and family will miss his great humor and love for all. He left a lasting impression on the many people he met in his lifetime. The world has lost a great man who truly made a difference.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will officiate. Entombment will follow at Hope Cemetery - Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Military honors will be rendered by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Visitation will be held that morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Bob can be given to Holy Ghost Catholic Parish, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.