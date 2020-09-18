Robert Tschida

Robert Tschida, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Bob was born Aug. 19, 1930, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Frank and Anna (Johnson) Tschida.

On Oct. 8, 1949, Bob married Carol J. Fritz in St. Paul. He was the manager for Chandler-Wilbert Vault Company in Chippewa Falls for 43 years. He was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Bob is survived by one son, John (Karen) Tschida of Chippewa Falls; three daughters, Shirley (Denny Whiteside) Robertson of Altoona, Sandy (Jim) Peterson and Sally (Randy) Bruner both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Eugene "Pete" (Dorothy) Tschida of St. Paul; 10 grandchildren, Nicole (Penny) Manny, David (Gretta Anderson) Robertson, Kevin (Nikki) Tschida, Wendy Johnson, Rebecca (Jason) Atter, Emma (Don) Lutzke, Angela Olinger, Amy (Nate) Thibedeau, Anna Bruner and Adam (Alyssa) Bruner; and nine great-grandchildren, Abigail, Riley, Bennett, Ethan, Evan, Noah, Beighla, Devon and Logan.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carol J. Nov. 12, 2009; one son-in-law, Jim Robertson; his parents; eight brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Karen Behling of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, until the time of services at noon at the funeral home.

Memorials to Irvine Park or Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Youth and Education programs on Bob's behalf.

Bob will be missed by everyone.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.

