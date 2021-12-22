Roberta J. Hedlund

MENOMONIE - Roberta Jean "Bobbie" Hedlund, age 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Amery Memory Care in Amery, WI. Bobbie was born on August 10, 1933, to St. Mar and Hazel (Stellrecht) Bodette near the Village of Knapp in Dunn County, WI.

Roberta married O.K. Hedlund on December 26, 1953. They lived in Boyceville, Wisconsin for much of their married life and moved to Menomonie in retirement.

Bobbie was a Registered Nurse, and she dedicated her working life to the many patients she cared for during her career at Memorial Hospital in Menomonie and later at Myrtle Wirth Medical Center in Menomonie which today is Mayo Red Cedar. As her time for retirement drew near Bobbie often spoke of all the changes that were being made in the medical field. Retirement for her was not an easy decision as she loved what she did and the work she accomplished.

Bobbie was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville. Bobbie loved to walk and did so for many years and one of her passions was collecting cans for the Youth of the Church. Over the years Bobbie crocheted and contributed many afghans and very much enjoyed her participation in the WELCA of Trinity.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband O.K., her parents, sister-in-law Betty Bodette, brother-in-law Herm Kveen, brother-in-law Les Peterson, and sister-in-law Ruth Peterson.

Bobbie is survived by five children: Kris (Ken) Carlsrud, Julie (Bill) Fisher, Laura (John) Salmi, Rebecca Johnson, and Marty (Brenda) Hedlund; ten grandchildren: Jeremy (Rachel) Carlsrud, Bethany (Dan) Weiland, Judson (Megan Blumenstein) Fisher, Chelsea (Amy Nelson) Fisher, Hayley (Zach Karlsson) Fisher, Ian Salmi, Alexandra Salmi, Nicole (Taylor Johnson) Hedlund, Sam Johnson, and Eric (Anni Vitrago) Hedlund; six great-grandchildren: Fin Leo, Gracie Weiland, Ava Salmi, Fox Fisher, Hazel Fisher, Vivian Johnson; and god-daughter Carmen Lystrom. She is further survived by her older sister Patricia Bodette Kveen, Greenfield, WI; and younger brother Peter (LaVonne) Bodette, Menomonie, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. A visitation and fellowship will follow the service until 2:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. The service will be livestreamed to the Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page: facebook.com/trinityboyceville.

It was Bobbie's request that memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, or Arbor Place.

