Roger William Johnson

HOPKINS, Minn. -- Roger William Johnson, 66, of Hopkins passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.

Born in Chippewa Falls, March 11, 1954, to John Roger Johnson and Marjorie Mae (Lower) Johnson. Graduate of Chippewa Falls High School, Chippewa Valley Tech College; and Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. Roger worked as a mapper and retired as Edina area engineer for Northern States Power Co/Xcel Energy, after 34 years. He continued at Xcel Energy as a contractor with Excel Engineering until present.

Roger's love and devotion to his family was unlike any other. He was caring, calm, honest, patient, generous, funny, and so smart! He enjoyed woodworking, spending time at the cabin he and family built, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, fishing, and yard work.

Preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Marjorie (Lower) Johnson Roycraft; mother-in-law, Betty Jean Carlson.

Survived by wife of 41 years, Gail; daughters, Crystal (Trevor) Ziebarth, Sarah Johnson, Carrie (Sam Fry) Johnson; sons, Keith (Jaymi), and Kevin; grandchildren, Breckton, Bradington, and Britton Ziebarth, Adeline Johnson Staley, and Jeremiah and Jameson Johnson; brother, Dick (Sue) Roycraft; stepfather, Fred Roycraft; father-in-law, Clarence Carlson; along with many friends and family.

Thank you to all of our family and friends for supporting us during this time.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private service has been held.