Rosann Bongey
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Menomonie High School

Rosann Bongey

Rosann Bongey, formerly of Menomonie, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Fort Thomas, KY. She was born on August 27, 1927, to Mattie (Rutlin) and Ralph Bongey in Menomonie.

She was the last surviving member of the Bongey family, for whom Bongey Drive was named. The road passes Menomonie High School, which was built after the death of Ralph Bongey, who was a teacher and the principal of the old high school, in downtown Menomonie. Rosann graduated from MHS in 1945, winning the Alumni Medal. She graduated from Stout Institute in 1949 with a BS in Dietician and Institutional Management. She then interned at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA, receiving her dietician accreditation in 1950, and her MS in Nutrition from the University of Iowa's College of Medicine in 1951.

Rosann started her career as a dietician at the University of Michigan Hospitals in Ann Arbor, Mich. She later was a dormitory Manager at Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI. In 1970, she returned to hospital dietician and was a Food Service Director at various locations fro Saga Corporation.

She retired in 1987. Rosann was a avid golfer, a bronze level figure skater, and a dedicated birder. When being transferred from one area to another, she always insisted on being on a Bird Migration Route. She also loved to travel and visited all fifty states. She visited many foreign countries while traveling to the World Figure Skating Championships for over 25 years.

Survivors include many nieces, nephews, great nieces-nephews, and great-grandnieces and great-grand nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Gretchen, Betty, Natalie, and Jack.

There will be no services per her request. Her ashes will be inurned at the Evergreen Cemetery, in the Bongey Lot.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
