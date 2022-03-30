Rosanne (Sorensen) Dorn

STANLEY - Rosanne (Sorensen) Dorn, age 94, of Stanley, died on March 27, 2022, at Country Terrace in Stanley.

Rosanne was born February 24, 1928, in her family log home, in the township of Colburn, Wisconsin, to Victoria (Ziemba) and Hans Sorensen. At age 17, she graduated from Stanley High School. While attending and after high school, Rosanne worked as a teller at the Farmers & Merchant bank in Stanley. She met her future husband, Earl Dorn, at a Maple Hill dance and married Earl on August 17, 1946 in Stanley, WI. For many years Earl and Rosanne farmed. Rosanne later worked at and retired from the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled in Chippewa. Her most important and appreciated job was being a loving mother.

Rosanne was an active member of her Catholic church and schools. She enjoyed cooking including homemade noodles, bread, donuts, pierogis, golumpki and pies. She also enjoyed sewing, fishing, bowling, hunting, Pike Lake, playing cards, furniture restoration, and dancing. One of her favorite memories was meeting Mollie B at a polka event. Rosanne's family will always cherish her creating great memories by graciously hosting countless holiday and special gatherings.

Rosanne was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her mother and father: Victoria and Hans Sorensen; her siblings: twin sister Roselle, Delores, Jack, Raymond, Hans, and Victor; her granddaughter; Shannon Dorn, and great-granddaughter, Layne Dorn-Kuss. Rosanne is survived by her 11 children and spouses: David (Jeanne Fjosne) of Boyd, Darlene Dorn Warnick of St. Louis, Mo., Gloria (Bart) Schindel of Oconto Falls, Gary (Pam Licht) of Boyd, Douglas (Julie Shilts) of Thorp, Allan (Thiha) of Denver, Co., Roxie (Steve) Radich of Neenah, Lynette (Mike) Meadows of Beaverton, Ore., Denise (Greg) Lindberg of Oconomowoc, Brian (Peggy Leppiaho) of De Pere, and Beverly Dorn (Mary Kotte) of Eau Claire. She is survived by 25 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother and sistersin-law: Richard (Carol), Violet Sorensen, and Darla Sorensen.

A special thank-you to the care and attendance from Dan Gilles, the wonderful staff at Country Terrace, and Heartland hospice service.

Memorials may be given to the Holy Family Church in Stanley, WI.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church-Boyd with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery-Stanley. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday morning at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley.