Rose M. Carpenter Dalquest
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1927
DIED
November 24, 2020

Rose M. Carpenter Dalquest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas -- Rose M. Carpenter Dalquest, 93, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated in Jasper, Texas, and her remains will be interred in Chippewa Falls, at a later date.

Rose was the daughter of the late William J. and Eleanor Schemenauer, of Chippewa Falls. She was a graduate of McDonell Memorial High School, Chippewa Falls, and later received her bachelor and master degrees in biology from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. Rose was employed by the Wichita Falls ISD, from 1963-1995. In addition to teaching at Rider High School, she also served as supervisor of science and assistant principal. Rose received Teacher of the Year Award in 1975. She served on many educational committees in the areas of science, on the local, state, and national levels. As well as teaching, her greatest joys in life came from the outdoors. Rose and Walt created many memories hunting white tail deer and fishing. Her favorite story focused on her catching the largest halibut on a trip in Alaska, where she was the only woman on the boat.

She is survived by her son, Richard Carpenter and his wife, Marianna of Jasper; grandson, Trent Carpenter of Grants Pass, Ore.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Other survivors are her brothers, William (Pete) and James Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls, and Bob Schemenauer of Independence, Mo.; her sister, Helen Williams of Fond du Lac, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Lanner of Rochester, Minn.; and her husband, Dr. Walter Dalquest.

The family requests that memorials be made to the charity of donor's choice, or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
GUEST BOOK
Ms Carpenter was by far one of my favorite teachers at Rider. She ignited a love for science in me I never knew I had. My prayers are with her family. Thank you Ms Carpenter you will always be in my heart. ROHO 1973
Sheila Rogers
Student
December 1, 2020
I am saddened to learn of the passing of Rose. I had known Rose since the seventies. It was my honor to do my student teaching at Rider with Rose. I enjoyed time spent with Rose and Doc Dalquest. I lived across the street from them. She was a great teacher and a great advocate for the teaching of science in our schools. Rest in peace Rose.
Tony Zupkas
Friend
November 30, 2020
Rose hired me to replace her as a Biology teacher at Rider High School, my favorite job ever! I had gotten to know Rose on many field excursions with her and Walt "Doc" Dalquest with whom I worked and received my M.S. in Biology. Rose and Doc attended my wedding in Fairbanks, Alaska in 1994 and we traveled down to Seward, Alaska where she caught the largest halibut caught that day!! She was the only woman on the boat! It was an awesome trip! Rose was a tremendous lady, a force to be reckoned with, and certainly someone that I looked up to. Rest in peace, dear Rose. I know that you are tromping happily through those heavenly forests. I'll see you there, I hope. Love, Julie
Julie Maier
Friend
November 29, 2020
We loved our Rose and when she would come and visit our flower shop loved her strong spirit and the way she loved being with us. I did get to visit here at House of Hope she really had a beautiful heart and she had fresh flowers when I was there she loved her son and the flowers he would send god bless the family
John Johnston
November 28, 2020
Mrs. Carpenter was my favorite teacher of all time. Her expectations were very high for all of us in her class and her care was genuine. On every level, she was the greatest educator and influencer I ever encountered.
David Terry
Student
November 28, 2020
Rose was a very special lady that I have known for a very long time! She was excellent teacher and loved to hunt and fish! Whatever activity you were doing she was always teaching! So sorry for the loss and prayers for her family!
Tony Fox
Friend
November 27, 2020