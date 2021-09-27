Rosemae "Rosie" S. Skalecki

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Rosemae "Rosie" S. Skalecki, age 83, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mount Olivet Care View Home in Minneapolis, MN.

She was born April 6, 1938 in Thorp to Lottie (Malecki) and Michael Lukasiewicz. She graduated from Thorp High School, class of 1956. On September 6, 1958, Rosie married Herman A. Skalecki. The couple resided in Chicago until their first child was born, then they moved to Chippewa Falls to be near family. Rosie worked as a heath care technician at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls, retiring after 32 years. Following her retirement, she went back to work part time at the Northern Center.

Rosie loved gardening and was an avid Packers fan. She loved to gloat to her relatives in Minnesota whenever the Packers beat the Vikings.

She is survived by her three children: Louise (Merrick) Duffee of St. Louis Park, MN, Mike (Dawn) Skalecki of Savage, MN, Dennis (Lori) Skalecki of Belle Plaine, MN; siblings: Betty (Joe) Wilczek of Greenwood, Shirley (Tony) Wilczek of Chippewa Falls, and Elaine Pszeniczny of Thorp; a brother-in-law, Gerry (Mary Lou) Skalecki of Chippewa Falls; and a granddaughter, Madison (Ryan) Larson of Rochester, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman on September 8, 2015; a sister, Florence Lukasiewicz; three brothers: Walter, Theodore "Teddy", and Kenneth Lukasiewicz; a brother-in-law, Leon Skalecki; and sister-in-law, Marge Skalecki.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Fr. Brandon Guenther will be officiating. Entombment will be at the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.

