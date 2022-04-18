Sandee H. Tyler

Chippewa County Town of Lafayette, WI - Sandee H. Tyler, 79, of the Chippewa County Town of Lafayette, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Aggie's Country Living in rural Bloomer with her family at her side.

She was born January 24, 1943, in Wegdahl, MN, the daughter of Elmer and Helma (Siverhus) Anderson. She graduated from Montevideo, MN, in 1961 and then traveled to Italy to visit her brother who was serving in the military where she met her future husband, James Tyler. They were married in Naples Italy on January 27, 1962.

The couple had three children and returned to Jim's hometown, River Falls, WI, where they raised their family. In 1988, the family moved to Chippewa Falls and resided on Paint Creek for 35 years. In addition to being a homemaker, Sandee worked as a tech at St Croix Treatment Center for eight years.

Among her hobbies were gardening, camping, politics, and making casino runs to Turtle Lake. Her numerous dogs & cats were always near to her heart. Sandee was a member of the Red Hat Society and also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Sandee is survived by her two children: Pam Tyler and Patrice (Steve) Anderson, both of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Kevin (Kim), Zachary, Megan (Justin), and Ben (Pajhuab); great-grandchildren: Peyton, Evan, Ellie, Liam, Lincoln, Pajkuab, Vincent, Felicity, Emilee, Olivia, Muaj, Evan, and Eli; two siblings: Maxine (Guy) Short of Texas, and James (Mary Jo) Mills of Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; son, Guy; and seven siblings: Marion, Sonora, Dennis, Donald, Darold, Glen, and Vernon.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aggie's Country Living, Moments Hospice, and Visiting Angels for all of the love, support, and care given to Sandee and the family.

Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the Celebration of Life Center. Burial will be private at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in River Falls at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to Bobs House For Dogs online at www.bobshousefordogs.orgonate.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.