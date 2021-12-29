Sarah M. Jacobson

MENOMONIE - Sarah M. Jacobson, age 85, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood, WI.

She was born April 30, 1936, in rural Mondovi, WI to James and Ina (Stringer) Hill. Sarah graduated from Menomonie High School and then worked as a teller at First Bank and Trust.

On June 13, 1959, Sarah married Thomas Jacobson at Little Elk Creek Church. Together they farmed in the Town of Dunn on the Jacobson Family Farm, which is a "century farm".

Sarah was a very active member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville. She was a 40-year leader in the Willing Workers 4-H Club, and willingly gave her time wherever necessary. After her children were grown, Sarah started working at the Dunn County Health Care Center as a cook, retiring after 20 years.

Sarah dedicated her life to family and farming and will be sadly missed.

Sarah is survived by her four children: Daniel (Shelley), John (Nancy), Paul (Dianne), and Martha (Jeff) Peabody; nine grandchildren: Nathan, Kathryn, Nicholas, Isaac (Abby), Gabriel, Christian, Samuel, Dillan (Meghan), and Brett; and three great-granddaughters: Emma, Abigail and Danielle. She is also survived by brothers: Wayne and Peter, and beloved sister Cynthia.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tom; sisters, Betty Lou, and Geraldine; and brother Charles.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Potter's Country Home and Heritage of Elmwood who kept Sarah safe and happy over the years. And to St. Croix Hospice who kept her safe and comfortable to the end. We thank you.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville, WI with Rev. Dr. Judy Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery in the Town of Dunn, Dunn Co. WI at a later date. There will be visitation at New Hope Lutheran Church from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

