Shauna Maria Ludvigsen

Shauna Maria Ludvigsen, age 39, of Sheldon, WI, died unexpectedly on June 4, 2021.

Shauna was born on February 16, 1982 in Rice Lake, WI to her father Jeff Lehman and her mother, Karen Lehman. She grew up in Park Falls, WI and loved playing volleyball and had a knack for music and being able to catch on to almost any instrument. She enjoyed spending summers with her grandparents down by Lake Holcombe. On August 25, 2007, she was married to Jeffrey Ludvigsen of Sheldon on the 9th green at Entwood Golf course, thy same golf course where they met. Shauna enjoyed being with family and friends especially in the outdoors. Her love for pure nature was obvious by her love for camping, gardening, golfing, taking the atv's and side by sides down the trails and traveling to new places. She loved to travel to the beach to just spending time along the Jump River with family and friends. She loved sports, especially volleyball, where she coached high school volleyball coach and always cheered for the Badgers in every sport. She loved to collect family pictures, necklaces, and family trees. She loved to cook for others especially the family she loved, her husband Jeff and their three wonderful kids Adrian, John and Laura.

Shauna had the purest heart and example of love. Her devotion to husband, children, family and friend will live with them and her into Eternity. She will always be remembered as a beautiful, caring "hub" of the family, her radiant smile and laugh, and for her witty humor and uncanny ability to make anyone laugh. Shauna Marie Ludvigsen is loved by her Husband and children as a perfect, beautiful, warm, always loved wife and mother. Family and Friends who knew her not only liked her but loved her.

She is preceded in death by her Grandparents Ramona and Kenny Lyons.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Ludvigsen and their three kids Adrian, John, and Laura of Sheldon, WI. Her Parents Jeff and Kathy Lehman of Fifield, WI and Karen Lehman of Kenosha, WI. Her sister Ashley Lehman of Sheldon, WI.

Memorial Services were held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.