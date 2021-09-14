Shirley A. Bowe

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Shirley A. Bowe, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 after a brief battle with ovarian cancer at her residence surrounded by her loving family under the care of Heartland Hospice.

She was born November 23, 1932 in Tilden, the daughter of Clarence and Philomena "Minnie" (Bowe) Goettl. She attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from McDonell High School in 1950.

On May 1, 1951, Shirley married Clayton Bowe at St. Peter's Church in Tilden. They farmed in Tilden until retirement in 1989.

Shirley's joys in life were hosting family gatherings, decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, volunteering at St. Peter's Church, and preparing meals for Agnes' Table and Sojourner House. She loved her routine of attending Saturday night Mass and Sunday morning cards with her good friend, Betty, which they played for over 25 years.

Over the years she cooked for many weddings, anniversaries, funerals, and Tilden Lions Club events. Countless gallons of potato salad were prepared in Shirley's kitchen. She gave her kids strict orders that her potato salad was not to be mentioned in her obituary (but sometimes kids don't listen to their parents).

Shirley is survived by five children: Wayne (Barb) Bowe of Tilden, Sharon (Wayne) Sonnentag of Bloomer, Cindy (Dick) Hofmann of Bloomer, Peggy (Randy) Geissler of Hudson and Craig (Carol) Bowe of Tilden; nine grandchildren: Missy Gilbertson, Stacy (Joe) Reynolds, Kim (Pete) Sarauer, Kurt Sonnentag, Andrea (Mark) Dohms, Sara (Jason) Bauch, Brooke (Evan) Welle, Ashley (Tyler) Kisner, and Bridget (Alex) White, twelve great grandchildren: Haley Reynolds, Kylie Sarauer, Megan and Aron Dohms, Makayla and Aubrey Bauch, Breanna Rasmus, Lincoln and Brody Kisner, Britynn, Lahni and Kobe White; one brother, Francis (Dorothy) Goettl; one sister, Wanda (Cliff) Steinmetz; sister-in-law, Jan Goettl; and brother-in-law, Cliff Bowe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; her parents; grandson-in-law, Justin Gilbertson; and brother, Robert Goettl.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15 at St. Peter's Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass assisted by Deacon Dan Rider. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15 at St. Peter's Church in Tilden.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Heartland Hospice for their passionate care and understanding during Shirley's final days.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com