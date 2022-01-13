Shirley M. Liedl

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Shirley M. Liedl, 90, of Chippewa Falls passed away from Congestive Heart Failure, on January 10, 2022 at Lake Hallie Memory Care under the care of St Joseph's Hospice.

Shirley was born on May 21, 1931 to George and Ida (Urban) Smithers at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls. She attended Holy Ghost School and McDonell High School, graduating in 1949.

She married Bernard Liedl on June 27, 1950 and lived her entire life on Chippewa's southside as a member of Holy Ghost Church. She was a stay at home mom until she began work at Mason Shoe Company where she worked in their computer room as a technician, handling the big reels of taped data. She retired in 1991 at age 60. Shirley was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles as well. You could always find her barefoot in her chair with a book of some kind. Meticulously she recorded all the books she read on an index card filed by author. She volunteered her time at Holy Ghost Church as well as the Chippewa Genealogical Society and researched the Liedl, Smithers and Urban families. Shirley was a very intelligent, strong woman who had a witty sense of humor.

Shirley enjoyed playing sports, softball in her early years; and later golf and bowling. Barb and Shirley attended many national bowling tournaments around the country. She and Bernie enjoyed many times at their cabin in Gordon and did a lot of fishing. In her later years, she enjoyed going for rides looking for eagles along the Chippewa and Mississippi Rivers.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Linda (Thad) Hebert; her sister, Margaret Bennett of Portland Oregon, sister-in-law, Hyacinth Liedl of Menomonie and her cat, Smokey. She lived life to the fullest and leaves behind many nieces and nephews, friends and acquaintances.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bernie in 2015; daughter, Barb in 2020; three sons in infancy: Bernard, Steven and Joseph; her parents, George and Ida Smithers: and her cat, MaGee.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be two hours before the Mass. The Rev. Brandon Guenther will be officiating the Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Genealogical Society or the Chippewa Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed on line at www.horanfunerlhome.com.

Special thanks to Lake Hallie Memory Care, Appeal to Heaven Respite services and St. Joseph's Hospital for all their support and services during this difficult time.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.