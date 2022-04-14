Steven R. Ducommun

CHIPPEWA FALLS, - Steven R. Ducommun, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary; two children: Daniel (Holly) Ducommun and Jenifer Ducommun both of Chippewa Falls; and five wonderful grandchildren: Breannin, Isaac, Hope, Allie and Ashley.

There will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Weekend at Bernie's in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com