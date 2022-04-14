Menu
Steven R. Ducommun
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

Steven R. Ducommun

CHIPPEWA FALLS, - Steven R. Ducommun, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary; two children: Daniel (Holly) Ducommun and Jenifer Ducommun both of Chippewa Falls; and five wonderful grandchildren: Breannin, Isaac, Hope, Allie and Ashley.

There will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Weekend at Bernie's in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
