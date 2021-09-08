Menu
Steven Douglas Ersland
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
1010 Newton Street
Baldwin, WI

Steven Douglas Ersland

MENOMONIE - Steven Douglas Ersland, age 68 of Menomonie, formerly of Baldwin lost his battle to cancer, Thursday August 26, 2021 at his residence with those who loved him the most at his bedside.

Steve was born on March 19, 1953 in Ladysmith, WI, the son of Lawrence and Margaret (Chamberlin Ersland) Wagar. He was raised in the states of Oregon and Washington where he attended school. He came to Wisconsin in 1986 where he was united in marriage to Lisa M. Kerns in Hammond on July 26, 1986. Steve worked many years in factory. He worked several years for SMC in Somerset and also did some janitorial work.

Steve was an avid Green Bay Packer fan as he always looked forward to game day and badgering his favorite Viking, Cowboy, or Bear rivalries. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching WWE, puzzles and word finds, working on small engines, he loved old cars and car shows and eagles.

Steve will remain in the hearts of his wife, Lisa Ersland; children: Traci Stamper (Henry Williams), Jennifer (Ramone) Bridges, Jessica (Sean) Prindiville; along with his many other "brats". He was an amazing Papa to nine grandchildren: Ramone, Jr., Drew, Jr. (DJ), Mckinzie, Nevaeh, Olivia, Mercedes, Kyla, Margaret, and Destini. He is also survived by his brothers: Donald (Melinda) Ersland, and Andrew (Kim) Ersland; numerous nieces and nephews; aunt, uncles, cousins; and his dog "Bella".

Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Margaret; brothers, Larry, Arnold, Stan, Randy, John Ray, Troy; and sister, Julie; numerous aunts, uncles and other family members; also his dog "Bear Bear".

A Celebration of Steve's Life will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin. Burial will be in the Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to help with expenses. They may be directed to O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Street in Baldwin. To honor Steve's love of football and the Green Bay Packers, please wear your favorite teams jersey with pride.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
