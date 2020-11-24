Susan J. Shipley

MENOMONIE/CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Susan J. Shipley, 68, of Menomonie and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Care Partners, in Menomonie.

Susan was born June 2, 1952, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Wasley) Fliehr.

Susan is survived by one son, Leslie (Melisa) Barquist of Phoenix, Ariz.; one daughter, Jeanne (Grant) Luedtke of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Randy (Marsha) Fliehr of Chippewa Falls and Patrick Fliehr of Eau Claire; two sisters, Connie Liddell and Tammy (Bill) Nazer, both of Chippewa Falls; and three grandchildren, Jordyn, Cole and Ruby.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Gerald Fliehr.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.