Susan M. Schole

CLINTON, Wis. -- Susan M. Schole, 83, of Clinton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday March 14, 2021, after a short fight with pancreatic cancer, at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville, Wis. She was born in Chippewa Falls, Dec. 20, 1937, the daughter and one of 10 children of Herman and Alvina (Peters) Rose. Susan attended Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1955. She married Orlin Schole in 1958 and remained so until his death in 2019. In the early years of her marriage, Susan was a stay at home mom, raising her two children. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and visiting with many friends. After her kids were grown, Susan joined the workforce and spent 20+ years working at Dairyland Seed Research Co., retiring in 2001.

She is survived by her son, Val Schole; her daughter, Carol (Todd) Mishler; grandson, Trevor Mishler; granddaughter, Rachael (Justin) Charron; and great-granddaughter, Josephine Pearl Charron. She is further survived by brothers, Robert Rose, Chuck (Bertie) Rose, Donald (Kris) Rose; sisters, Dona Shoemaker, Judy Gallagher, Martha Brooks; sister-in-law, Elva Gallagher; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins; and several close friends that she adored. Susan was always more concerned with other's well being rather than her own.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orlin; her parents; her sisters, Joann Carr, Kathy Lokrantz; and her brother, David Rose.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the nurses and floor staff at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Limestone West for the care, compassion and friendship they showed mom and our family. A very special thanks to Dr. Pawl Olezewski. Not only for his care as mom's doctor, but he also became a strong confidant and special friend to mom that she cherished. Also to the Brian Mark Funeral Home for their assistance with mom's arrangements.

"Susan will be forever missed, but always remembered."

Per Susan's request there will be no formal funeral services. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Schole family on our website. Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, Wis., 362-2000. www.brianmarkfh.com.