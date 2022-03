Suzan Pax

WILSON - Suzan Pax, 77, of Wilson, WI, passed away September 1, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Suzan was employed as a cook for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip; children: Lisa (Dave), Rick (Kim), Eric (Jayme), Staci, Patty (Mike), Laure (Terry), Phillip, Jr. and Jennifer (Steve). She is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.