Suzanne Bigler Bruley

Suzanne Bigler Bruley an Angel on earth, now an Angel in heaven. She passed surrounded by family Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Md. after a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). She was a loving wife and mother and was adored by many friends, and former students.

Suzanne was born in Chippewa Falls Nov. 15, 1934, to Frederick Bigler, and Eleanor Bigler (Johnson). She lived her childhood and formidable years in the idyllic small town of Chippewa Falls. She attended Chippewa Falls High School, where she was a conscientious student, a pom-pom girl, and participated in several after school activities including the Athena Club, and choir. Before she graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1951, she began dating the love of her life, Duane Frederick Bruley, whom she was friends with since nursery school.

After graduating from high school, Suzanne went on to Stevens College in Columbia, Mo. where she was awarded a scholarship to Vassar College, ultimately obtaining a BS in elementary education from Northwestern University, (Evanston, Ill.).

Suzanne and Duane finished their storybook courtship and were married June 14, 1959. Together they traveled the world and lived in many different locations in the U.S. while raising three boys who adored her.

Sue was a lifelong teacher and scholar and loved working with young children. Wherever the family moved, she would make sure to find a location where she could enrich young minds; she was a teacher all over the U.S. including Knoxville, Tenn., Oak Ridge, Tenn., Bloomer, Gretna, La. (Aurora Gardens Academy), San Luis Obispo, Calif. (Montessori school), Alexandria, Va., and Columbia.

Suzanne was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority at Northwestern University, and served as an integral member of the founding board, establishing the Tri Delta Sorority Chapter at Clemson University.

In research, Suzanne was internationally published as a co-author on papers related to clinical investigations of Zymogen Protein C. As well as enjoying athletics and the outdoors, Suzie was an accomplished tennis player and skier, participating in USTA team tennis for many years until an injury later in life prevented her from playing.

A true nature lover, Sue was always spending time outside with her boys, and grandchildren, hiking, playing tennis, and just exploring nature. Some of her happiest times were at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls playing with her children, nieces, nephews and eventually grandchildren, enjoying the animals, or just taking her daily walks. Later in life Suzie continued to enjoy nature and the simpler things, just watching wildlife on her back deck with the love of her life.

Suzanne leaves behind a family that cherished her, a devoted husband, Duane F. Bruley; and three sons, Scott (Ellicott City, Md.), Randall (Eileen) (Centreville, Va.), and Mark (Leesburg, Va.); and four grandchildren, Lena Maxell (Clayton), Jacob (Judy), Nicolette, and Hunter Bruley; and two great-grandchildren, Nash and Zane Maxwell. She also leaves three siblings that she adored, Barbara Bigler (South Yarmouth, Ma.), Christine Glazer (Ashville, N.C.), and Fred (Judith) Bigler (South Yarmouth, Mass.); and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and nephew, Douglas Bigler (South Yarmouth).

Due to COVID restrictions, a service will be planned at a later date at Gary Memorial United Methodist Church in Ellicott City.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Suzanne Bigler Bruley, to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/SuzanneBiglerBruley.