Sylvia E. Fasbender

CADOTT/JIM FALLS -- Sylvia E. Fasbender, 85, of Cadott and formerly of Jim Falls passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at home under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

Sylvia was born Jan. 31, 1936, the daughter of Henry and Beulah (Downer) Helland in the town of Colburn. Sylvia E. Helland was united in marriage Dec. 29, 1953, to Robert E. Fasbender and together had five children.

Sylvia worked at the Eagleton Nursing Home for many years. She enjoyed camping, gardening, fishing and crafts.

Sylvia is survived by three children, Ron (Debra) Fasbender, Dan (Lorraine) Fasbender, and Julie (Ken) Tarbox; 17 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson; daughters-in-law, Jodi Fasbender and Joni Fasbender; sister, Gladys Barnett; sister-in-law, Donna Helland; and also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Wayne and Gerald Fasbender; three great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Nikolai, and Kayden; sisters, Lila Pahl, Mary Pahl and Norma Lange; brothers, Delbert, Darrell, Melvin and Vernon Helland.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with pastor Greg Sima officiating. Interment will follow at the Cornell Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and also one hour prior to funeral service Friday at the Borton-Leiser Funeral home. Social distancing and face coverings are mandatory.

Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com.