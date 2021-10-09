Sylvia J. Franz

Sylvia J. Franz, 84, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Sylvia was born May 18, 1937 in the town of Howard, the daughter of John and Angeline (Bowe) Schemenauer.

On October 22, 1962, Sylvia married Marvin J. Franz at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Sylvia is survived by three sons: Wayne (Pam) Franz, Brent (Debi) Franz and Kyle (Stephanie) Franz all of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Shelly (Scott) Retzlaff of Chippewa Falls and Kristie (Martin) Escobedo of Ames, Iowa; three brothers: Herman (Pat) Schemenauer, Steve (Mary Jane) Schemenauer and Allen (Marcella "Mitzi") Schemenauer all of Chippewa Falls; three sisters: Marcy Morrisette, Eileen (Norman "Sam") Schneider and Linda Whitelaw all of Chippewa Falls; 15 grandchildren: Tyler (Missi), Carter, Dustin, Trevor, Luke and Erin Franz, Dustin (Chanda) Hassemer, Riley (Brooke) Strasburg, Michael (Lisa) Strasburg, Cindy (Bailey) Pierce, Ben, Garett and Sydney Retzlaff, Ella and Max Escobedo; 10 great- grandchildren; one brother-in-law, William Secraw of Colfax; and three sisters-in-law: Betty, Barbara and Cecilia Schemenauer all of Chippewa Falls. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin on October 11, 2009; one daughter-in-law, Tammy Franz; her parents; five brothers: Cyril, Percy, Merwyn, John "Jack" Jr. and Emmanuel "Butch" Schemenauer; and three sisters: Florine Goettl, Mary Ann Bohl and Iris Secraw.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in the town of Tilden.

Friends may only call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

Sylvia, better known to us as mom or grandma, but preferably not "gram," lived a life of unwavering spirituality, care, and generosity. Her simplistic approach to a complex world gave us a trail of her memories so easy to share. A game of cards ending with a competitive smirk knowing she had you beat, a taste of her dumplings only one could wish to replicate, and a final bead of the rosary before she fell asleep was Sylvia Franz to you and to me.

Sylvia's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers, Pam, Lynn, Anna, Karen, and Bonnie, as well as, St. Croix Hospice, with a special thank you to Julie and Amy. They all gave her the most wonderful care and always made her feel special.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com