Sylvia A. Kvapil

BLOOMER - Sylvia A. Kvapil, 96, of Bloomer, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.

She was born January 4, 1926, in Chippewa County, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Soukup) Sikora. Sylvia was united in marriage to Albert A. Kvapil on July 3, 1946. He passed away in 1987.

She worked many years at the Hiway Cafe in Cornell and also worked for Meals on Wheels in Chippewa County. Sylvia enjoyed quilting and presenting them to her family.

She is survived by her three children: Rand Kvapil of Montana, Cheryl (Larry) Guthman of New Auburn, and Christine Kvapil of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Korey (Wanda), and Troy Guthman; great-grandchildren: Zackary (Cassandra), Joshua, Alexis, Gabbriella, and Brady Guthman; great-great-grandchildren: Wyatt Rojas, Declan and Gavin Guthman; sisters: Victoria Gindt and Josephine Stephens; her brother, Louie (Anna) Sikora; and by two sisters-in-law: Evelyn Kvapil and Alice Gudmanson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Charlie; and her sister, Edna Sikora.

No funeral services will be held per Sylvia's request. Memorials may be directed to the Bloomer-New Auburn Food Pantry, 808 Jackson St., Bloomer, WI 54724 or online at https://bloomerfoodpantry.wixsite.com/bnapantry

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.