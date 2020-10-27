Sylvia M. Boos

Sylvia M. Boos, 94, of the village of Lake Hallie died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.

Sylvia was born March 4, 1926, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Blum) Geissler.

On June 11, 1946, Sylvia married Elmer Boos, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. They were together for 62 wonderful years.

Sylvia worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, for 20+ years, as an CNA. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Sylvia loved being with friends and family, loved fishing, camping, playing cards and enjoying life.

Sylvia is survived by three daughters, Sandy (Russ) Butterfield of Chippewa Falls, Roxie (Rich) Hornak of Green Valley, Ariz., and Randi Hemp of Hatfield; one sister, Lalia Boos of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, Feb. 19, 2008; her parents; and one brother, Edmund Geissler.

Private services will be held. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.