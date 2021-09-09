Menu
Terry Gene Nelson
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sampson Funeral Home
1017 Railroad Ave
Colfax, WI

Terry Gene Nelson

EL MOUND - Terry Gene Nelson, 71, of Elk Mound passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, WI.

Terry was born on August 10, 1950 to Gilman and Dolores (Holm) Nelson in Eau Claire. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1968, where he lived for his entire life. He worked for Gateway foods for many years, was a used car salesman, and operated Toli's Gun Store in Colfax. Terry married Paula Wenzel in 1977 in Chippewa Falls and they were best friends for 44 years. He was a natural born storyteller, and loved to talk to people. Terry enjoyed; collecting guns, hunting, fishing, and trips to Canada with his friends.

Terry is survived by his wife, Paula; two sisters: Denise (Steve) Koenig and Nancy Nelson; four nephews: Dan (Clare) Koenig, Kevin Koenig, Sam Koenig, and Joe Koenig; aunt, Elaine Bjork; uncle, Bill Holm; grandniece, Tess Koenig; two foster sisters: Becky Sherman, and Pearl (Brian) Caulkins; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held for Terry on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.. A private burial will take place at a later date in Barum Cemetery with Pastor Hal Schroetter officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Sampson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Terry's family at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sampson Funeral Home
Colfax, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear about your loss. I worked with Terry at Gateway Foods. He had a great Demeter and respectful of everyone. My prayers are with you today. You can be so proud of Terry and not to be forgotten. Jim Reisdorf Winona MN.
Jim Reisdorf
Friend
September 11, 2021
