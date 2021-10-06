Thomas E. Franklin

Thomas Edwin Franklin, 76, of Menomonie, WI passed away September 28, 2021, surrounded by family at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN after a courageous struggle with prostate cancer. He lived in Menomonie, WI where he married his wife of nearly 40 years, Sharon (Starkman) Franklin and together raised their children, Morgan and John.

He was born July 16, 1945, to Grace Virginia (Wyatt) Franklin and Edwin Abbott Franklin in Fredericksburg, Virginia and grew up on the Dahlgren Naval Base in Dahlgren, VA with his sister Vicki (Franklin) Campbell.

Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, grandson, professor, and mentor. He had a wide array of friends reflecting his many interests in motorcycles, golf, tennis, fishing, and general zest for life. He was "one of kind" with his signature red beard and a passion for his interests, friends and family, and profession. His sense of humor and warm smile brightened the lives of all who knew him. He will be missed by so many.

He dedicated his career as a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin Stout in the Psychology Department. He contributed greatly to the University as a professor, Program Director, and Chair of the Psychology Department where he was widely recognized for his accomplishments. He was also involved in the Golf Enterprise Management Program (GEM) and cosponsored the Body, Mind, Spirit Conference.

He was known as the professor that remembered all his students' names after the first day of school and was sought out by students to enroll in his classes. His teaching skills, in and out of the classroom, were legendary.

After graduating from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, VA, he was drafted and enrolled in Officer Candidate School. As a lieutenant, he served as a Transportation Corps Officer, Company Executive Officer, and a Tugboat Platoon Leader in Okinawa.

After completing military service Tom completed his education attending Bucknell University, in Lewisburg, PA and earned a Master's in Educational Research. He continued at West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV earning a Ph. D. in Educational Psychology, whereupon he began his career at the University of Wisconsin Stout.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sharon (Starkman) Franklin; children, Morgan (TJ) Maglio and John Thomas Franklin; grandsons Vincent Thomas Maglio and Julian Jack Maglio; sister, Vicki (Franklin) Campbell; nephews Todd (Denise) Campbell, Scott Campbell, Michael (Heidi) Starkman, and David Starkman; great-nephews Cody, JD, and Wyatt Campbell; mother-in-law, Mary Ann (Sever) Starkman; sister-in-laws, Marie (Tim) Salerno, Bonnie (Klatt) Starkman and many cousins, relatives and deeply special friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Grace and Edwin Franklin; grandparents, Homer and Mana Wyatt; Uncle Jack Northington Wyatt; father-in-law, Jack W. Starkman; and brother-in-law J. Jack Starkman.

A celebration of life will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI a later date, with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com