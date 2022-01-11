Thomas J. Rubenzer

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Thomas J. Rubenzer, 59, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Tom was born June 22, 1962 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Jerry and Belinda (Bell) Rubenzer.

On March 24, 1990, Tom married Rebecca Meinen at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.

Tom passionately owned and operated Jerry's Heating & Air Conditioning since 1995 when he bought it from his dad. The legacy of the business will be carried on by his two sons, Ben and Zach to continue to serve the community.

He loved his family, friends, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, his cabin, pontooning, cards, gambling, grilling, pan fried chicken, the hunting shack and most importantly his Catholic faith.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Becky; three sons: Zachary (Christina) and Samuel (Ashley) Rubenzer both of Chippewa Falls and Benjamin Rubenzer of Altoona; his father, Jerry (Donna) Rubenzer of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: Greg (Carla) Rubenzer and Ervin (Becky) Rubenzer both of Chippewa Falls; two sisters: Wanda (Bob) Martell of Chetek and Pat Rubenzer of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Jim Rydlund of Jim Falls; in-laws, Clarence (Emily) Meinen of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren: Alan, Addison, Madilyn, Blake, Ellie and Bailee; nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Belinda Rubenzer; and one sister, Julie Rydlund.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 15 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 14 and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

