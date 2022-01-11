Menu
Thomas J. Rubenzer
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

Thomas J. Rubenzer

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Thomas J. Rubenzer, 59, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Tom was born June 22, 1962 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Jerry and Belinda (Bell) Rubenzer.

On March 24, 1990, Tom married Rebecca Meinen at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.

Tom passionately owned and operated Jerry's Heating & Air Conditioning since 1995 when he bought it from his dad. The legacy of the business will be carried on by his two sons, Ben and Zach to continue to serve the community.

He loved his family, friends, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, his cabin, pontooning, cards, gambling, grilling, pan fried chicken, the hunting shack and most importantly his Catholic faith.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Becky; three sons: Zachary (Christina) and Samuel (Ashley) Rubenzer both of Chippewa Falls and Benjamin Rubenzer of Altoona; his father, Jerry (Donna) Rubenzer of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: Greg (Carla) Rubenzer and Ervin (Becky) Rubenzer both of Chippewa Falls; two sisters: Wanda (Bob) Martell of Chetek and Pat Rubenzer of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Jim Rydlund of Jim Falls; in-laws, Clarence (Emily) Meinen of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren: Alan, Addison, Madilyn, Blake, Ellie and Bailee; nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Belinda Rubenzer; and one sister, Julie Rydlund.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 15 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 14 and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Jan
14
Vigil
4:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Jan
15
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Notre Dame Church
Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wanda, Pat and family ..sorry to hear about the loss of your brother,Tom. Thoughts and prayers
Patrick Lutz
January 16, 2022
Wanda, so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
LouAnn E Krueger
Friend
January 14, 2022
I have a hard time believing this. Just talked with him last week---putting in my new furnace. He was my total "furnace guy" and still a friend. He was always up front and prompt and nice and courteous and a lot of other great qualities. Will miss him dearly.
John Panzigrau
January 11, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steven Brick
January 11, 2022
Tom has been our savior for a long time. We will miss him and his honesty. You could always count on him and his company to do what needed to be done.
Michael Murphy
Other
January 11, 2022
We are sorry to hear about Tom's passing. I hope Tom's immediate family and all the Rubenzer siblings can reflect on the good times spent together.
Brad & Theresa Fish
January 11, 2022
