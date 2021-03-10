Trudy Tetzloff

Trudy Tetzloff, 99, left this world Sunday, March 7, 2021.

She was born Gertrude Bertha to Adolph and Anna Imbery on their farm at Crescent, Wis. Aug. 22, 1921, and named after her grandmothers. She became the center of her adult siblings sandwich with sisters, Dorothy Lacina and Louise Nagle adjacent and her oldest brother, Raymond and youngest, Larry binding it together. Her sister, Margaret died before her first birthday.

At age 20 Trudy moved to Chicago to work during World War II at a washing machine company converted to military ammunition where she lived most of her life. She would say, I moved to Chicago to watch the Cubs play baseball and returned to Wisconsin after the Cubs won the World Series later in her life. She met her to be husband, LeRoy "Bud" at a group gathering one evening on the corner of Laramie and 26th Streets with his with his declaration "where have you been keeping her all this time." After her two marriage ceremonies in Berwyn, Ill. and Cadott, in July 1947, they lived in Cicero where her only child Kim was born. Later they moved to Berwyn temporarily and finally to their ultimate home in Westchester, Ill. where they resided for 51 years. Trudy earned her High School diploma and attended business school in Illinois. After her son was born she joined her only employer, the Chicago Boys Club in 1948 where she was the office manager until her retirement at age 70.

After her son Kim passed away and no family remaining in Illinois, she relocated back to her roots and resided at Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls. Trudy spent her later years reminiscing while reading a book of anecdotes of her life and listening to her favorite song "Stand Beside Me" by Daniel O' Donnell.

Trudy is survived by her brother, Larry Imbery; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Her husband, LeRoy left her a widow in 1998; and was also preceded in death by her son, Kim; and four of her siblings.

A service of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott.

A visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday morning at the Funeral Home.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS-memorials are preferred for "Mass Intentions" in memory of Trudy and may be sent to the Leiser Funeral Home P.O. Box 397, Cadott, Wis. 54727.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com. Face coverings and social distancing are required.