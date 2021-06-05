Menu
Vernon John and Shirley Ann Meinen
Vernon John Meinen and Shirley Ann Meinen

Vernon John Meinen and Shirley Ann Meinen, after 51 years of marriage, died within two days of one another. Vernon was born the son of Bernard and Sylvia (Zwiefelhofer) Meinen in Tilden, Wisconsin on July 24, 1939 and passed away May 27, 2021. Shirley was born the daughter of John and Veronica (Eull) Michels in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 19, 1934 and passed away May 29, 2021.

On September 19, 1970 they were joined in Holy Matrimony and lived in Crystal, Minnesota, in New Hope, Minnesota and most recently as long term residents at St. Therese at Ox Bow Lake in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota where they met many wonderful people. They were blessed with, and survived by, one daughter, Jennifer Lystad of Zimmerman, Minnesota, and three grandchildren: Kendra Meinen of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kayla Lystad of Foreston, Minnesota, and Tyler Lystad of Princeton, Minnesota.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Victor Michels, Andrew Michels, Dorothy O'Neill, James Michels, Donald Michels, Dolores Nagan and John Michels. Vernon is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Joseph (infant) Meinen and Bernard C. Meinen Jr. He is survived by 13 siblings: Steve (Sue) Meinen, Sharon (Russ) Rowan, Betty Schemenauer Bohl, Gordy (Nancy) Meinen, Earl Meinen, and Joe (Tracy) Meinen of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Lucy (Pete) Dejno of Greenwood, Wisconsin, Denis (Sharon) Meinen, Christopher (Norma) Meinen, and Cathy (Roger) Yohnk of Bloomer, Wisconsin, Linda Dawson of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Bonnie (Joel) Hilgemann of Omaha, Nebraska, and Mary (Larry) Hebert of Hudson, Wisconsin.

They have been long time members and supporters of St Raphaels Catholic Church as well as Vernon in the Knights of Columbus. Shirley prided herself in providing a wonderful home for her husband and daughter while Vernon made his career as an Analytical Chemist, first at the Food and Drug Administration, then for three decades with the McLaughlin Gormley King Company. Over the years, they enjoyed playing cards with friends, traveling annually to Arizona to escape the Minnesota winters, and Vernon was known for running the movie theater at St. Therese's for many years. They also cherished their yearly trip to Gull Lake with their daughter Jenni. They will be missed by all who knew them. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at The Church of St. Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Rd, New Hope. Visitation 5:00-7:oo PM, Monday, June 7, 2021 at Gearty-Delmore Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at church. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope. Livestream will be available within their obituary on the Gearty-Delmore website.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gearty-Delmore - Robbinsdale Chapel
3888 WEST BROADWAY, Robbinsdale, MN
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
The Church of St. Raphael,
7301 Bass Lake Rd, New Hope., MN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.
DT
July 27, 2021
Had the pleasure of working with Vern ("Herr Meinen") at MGK from 1988 until his retirement in 1994. Vern was a very patient man who always took the time to educate and assist others. He never used his physical challenges as an excuse and held himself to a high standard.
Don Sundquist
June 8, 2021
We want to express our sympathy to Jennifer and the entire Meinen Family on the passing of Vernon and Shirley. We always enjoyed visiting with them at Meinen Family Reunions. We regret that we are unable to attend the Christian Burial. You are all in our prayers. Vernon and Shirley are in heaven resting in peace together.
Jim and Joyce Schmidt
Family
June 8, 2021
Vern and Shirley were true friends of our family. Vern especially helped me look at life in a more positive way. If he could bear the physical burdens he encountered so positively, then I should be able to accept my much more minor burdens. Vern was an example of how to face life with an upbeat attitude.
We could recall lots of stories – Patrice and Tim learning how to water ski with Vern and Shirley’s boat, college apartment with Vern and Clarence, fall trips to enjoy the scenery, summer gatherings at the Geissler’s, Christmas gatherings at our house, baptisms, cabin visits, and on and on. But I would like to reminisce about my last visit about a month ago:
The last time I visited Vern, I was able to visit in his apartment because Covid restrictions were being relaxed. We talked about his and Shirley’s conditions. But then we switched to talk of old times, some were times that only he and I would likely remember.
One memory was about his 49 Ford that somehow had an encounter with a tree. One of the doors was distorted badly and could not be closed. He reminded me that we used 2 hydraulic jacks positioned in a scissors arrangement to open the corners enough so the door would close again. Also, the jolt from the tree caused the rusted floor boards to fall out, to the point where a big opening to the road existed. So, we fitted a piece of plywood to cover the open floor space. After a few hours of this kind of precision adjustment, Vern was back out on the road.
Another incident he reminded me of in our last visit was an incident as college lab chemistry partners. We were in the middle of making bromine when a fire alarm for the building forced us to leave. But we quickly and cautiously packaged the bromine flask to be invisible and carried the package out to the alarm assembly area to avoid losing our “product”.
Vern and Shirley, we miss you very much. It’s the many positive memories that will sustain us in the next part of our journey in life.
Larry Bresina
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of two wonderful people I remember from my younger days. My condolences to the family.
Brenda Sanford (Prince)
Other
June 5, 2021
Vern was a coworker at McLaughlin Gormley King Co. He was a very easy guy to work with and had a very lot to contribute in the analytical chemistry area. He was fun to know and a joy to work aside. I enjoyed playing cards with Vern on occasion. I did not have the opportunity to get to know Shirley. I am sure they will be missed by many family members and friends.
Robert Nelson
Coworker
June 5, 2021
My brother, Jason, and my parents, Marthann and Patrick, have many fond memories of Vern, Shirley and Jenny... as neighbors, and friends, we enjoyed vacations at Gull, evening meals (shirley’s meat loaf was one of my favorites!!), and many other shared moments.... fondly remembering the kind, Christian people they were. ❤
Saebra Halliday
Friend
May 31, 2021
Jennifer and Family , Sincere Sympathy from longtime neighbors. Thoughts and prayers
Denny abd Suzie Cota
May 31, 2021
