Vernon John Meinen and Shirley Ann Meinen

Vernon John Meinen and Shirley Ann Meinen, after 51 years of marriage, died within two days of one another. Vernon was born the son of Bernard and Sylvia (Zwiefelhofer) Meinen in Tilden, Wisconsin on July 24, 1939 and passed away May 27, 2021. Shirley was born the daughter of John and Veronica (Eull) Michels in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 19, 1934 and passed away May 29, 2021.

On September 19, 1970 they were joined in Holy Matrimony and lived in Crystal, Minnesota, in New Hope, Minnesota and most recently as long term residents at St. Therese at Ox Bow Lake in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota where they met many wonderful people. They were blessed with, and survived by, one daughter, Jennifer Lystad of Zimmerman, Minnesota, and three grandchildren: Kendra Meinen of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kayla Lystad of Foreston, Minnesota, and Tyler Lystad of Princeton, Minnesota.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Victor Michels, Andrew Michels, Dorothy O'Neill, James Michels, Donald Michels, Dolores Nagan and John Michels. Vernon is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Joseph (infant) Meinen and Bernard C. Meinen Jr. He is survived by 13 siblings: Steve (Sue) Meinen, Sharon (Russ) Rowan, Betty Schemenauer Bohl, Gordy (Nancy) Meinen, Earl Meinen, and Joe (Tracy) Meinen of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Lucy (Pete) Dejno of Greenwood, Wisconsin, Denis (Sharon) Meinen, Christopher (Norma) Meinen, and Cathy (Roger) Yohnk of Bloomer, Wisconsin, Linda Dawson of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Bonnie (Joel) Hilgemann of Omaha, Nebraska, and Mary (Larry) Hebert of Hudson, Wisconsin.

They have been long time members and supporters of St Raphaels Catholic Church as well as Vernon in the Knights of Columbus. Shirley prided herself in providing a wonderful home for her husband and daughter while Vernon made his career as an Analytical Chemist, first at the Food and Drug Administration, then for three decades with the McLaughlin Gormley King Company. Over the years, they enjoyed playing cards with friends, traveling annually to Arizona to escape the Minnesota winters, and Vernon was known for running the movie theater at St. Therese's for many years. They also cherished their yearly trip to Gull Lake with their daughter Jenni. They will be missed by all who knew them. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at The Church of St. Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Rd, New Hope. Visitation 5:00-7:oo PM, Monday, June 7, 2021 at Gearty-Delmore Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at church. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope. Livestream will be available within their obituary on the Gearty-Delmore website.