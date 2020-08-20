Menu
The Chippewa Herald
Victoria E. Pratt
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020

Victoria E. Pratt

Victoria E. Pratt, 52, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Victoria was born June 20, 1968, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Harriet Hagen Dubon. Victoria served in the U.S. Army during Dessert Storm and in Saudi Arabia from 1988-1994.

Victoria worked for United Healthcare, where she served as a claim's processor. She also worked for many years as an ad specialist at Menard's Old Mill Center.

On Sept. 25, 2010, Victoria married Jason Pratt in Eau Claire.

Victoria is survived by her loving husband, Jason; two sons, Christopher Hamman of Westland, Mich., and Sean (Marci) Bodwin of Romulus, Mich.; four brothers, Ernie (Theresa) Hamman and Jerry Hamman, both of Chippewa Falls, Greg (Shawn) Hamman of Holcombe and Nick (Stacey) Hamman of Cornell; one sister, Anna Hamman of Eau Claire; and one granddaughter, Briella.

Victoria was preceded in death by one son, John (Little John) Bodwin Jr.; and her mother.

A celebration of life service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Fairchild, at a later date.

Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.


Published by Chippewa Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
