Virginia Ann Bowe

CADOTT -- Virginia Ann Bowe, 87, of Cadott went home to her beloved Jesus Thursday, March 18, 2021, the day after St. Patrick's Day and on the eve of the Feast of St. Joseph. Virginia's parents, John and Evangeline Milton, both of Irish descent, met in the choir at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Milwaukee. Virginia, their beautiful Irish Rose, was born March 5, 1934.

Virginia later attended Mount Mary College, where she majored in English and social work. There she met Clifford Bowe, after a Catholic sister at Mount Mary College arranged a blind date for her. Virginia and Clifford were married Dec. 28, 1957, on the Feast of the Holy Family and a lifelong love affair ensued. Virginia and Clifford moved to Cadott in 1959, where she devoted the next 64 years of her life to Clifford and to their eight children, 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Virginia clearly inherited her parent's love for music and all things Irish. Her passion was to sing and praise Jesus in the choir at St. Rose of Lima parish. She was particularly thrilled when her children and grandchildren joined in the fun. Virginia's faith took top priority in her life. She prayed and attended Mass daily. She was active in teaching religious education as well as helping anyone in need. Her love for children led her to spend much of her time in pro-life work.

irginia is survived by her husband, Clifford; children, Lisa (Tony) Schoch, Lyle (Beth) Bowe, Cheri Bowe, Gina (Duane) Bauer, Katherine Wild, Michelle Bowe, Krista (Doug) Spanier; 23 grandchildren, Amber Prince, Marcus (Kelsie) Schoch, Marga (David) Johnson, Clare Schoch, Lance (Bekah) Schoch, Levi Bowe, Kenneth Bowe, Daniel Bowe, Michael Bauer, David Bauer, Catherine Bauer, Genna Bauer, Therese (Grover) Green, Maria (Ryan) Reynolds, Beverly Anna (Marcus) Walden, Abigail (Blake) Bertrand, Scott Wild Jr., Madeleine Wild, Cheri-Grace Wild, Samuel Spanier, Sean Caiden Spanier, Devin Spanier, Macallin Spanier; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evangeline (Croal) Milton; her sister, Rosemary (Don) Weidensee; daughter, Laurie (Stan) Prince; grandson, Becket Spanier; and her son-in-law, Scott Wild. Virginia will also be welcomed into heaven by many grandbabies who were lost too soon.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, as well as one hour prior to Mass Wednesday. At the visitation, the Divine Mercy Chaplet will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a Christian Vigil Service at 5:30 p.m. and the prayer of the Holy Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott. Fr. Justin Kizewski will be celebrating the Mass, along with con-celebrant, Father Sam Martin. Deacon Ned Wilkom will be assisting the Mass. Burial will follow Mass.

Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott is serving the family. Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.