Wayne Joseph Bischel

MADISON, Wis. -- Wayne J. Bischel, 93, of Madison passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born Feb. 23, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, the son of the late Chester and Irene (Plante) Bischel.

Wayne graduated from McDonell High School in 1944. After graduation, Wayne was proud to enlist in the U.S. Navy, where he was trained as an electrical engineer. After almost two years of service, he was honorably discharged in 1946. Wayne married Ruth Habermeyer May 31, 1952, in Stetsonville, Wis.

Wayne worked as an electrical engineer for Wisconsin Bell, now AT&T for over 40 years, retiring in 1989 and was a loyal member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. In his free time Wayne enjoyed golfing, bowling, and attending to his garden. He was a lifelong Packers fan. Most importantly, he cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by eight children, Steve, Gordy (Lynne), Ken (Mary), Mary, Barb (Tod), Brian (Theresa), Debbie (Brian) and Tina (Lonny); brother, Don (Patricia) Bischel; sister, Judy Renier; ten grandchildren, Leah, Celia, Nickie, Amie, Allie, Jim, Alex, Chris (Kristen), Jake (Cami) and Codi; and four great-grandchildren, Kiya, Amani, Harrison and Flynn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth.

A private family Mass was held. Friends and family who wished to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM visited https:/vimeo.com51578568 at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Wayne's family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Memory Care for the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.