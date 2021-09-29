Wendy Lea Luer

ELK MOUND - Wendy Lea Luer, 64, of Elk Mound WI passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 surrounded by her family. Wendy was born August 13, 1957 in Bemidji, MN to Buster and Madeline Sanders.

She graduated from Nursing School in 1976 and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from UW-Stout in 1991. She was a special education teacher in Alaska. On August 27, 1977 she married Dan Luer in Bemidji, MN.

Wendy loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dan Luer; children: Jenney (John) Larson, Ben Luer, Grant (Samantha) Luer; grandchildren: Daniel Larson and Conley Luer; sisters: Helen (Pat) McCarthy, Mary (Dick) Ritchie; brother-in-law Ed Hewitt, Nancy (Jack) Lewis, Linda (Curt) Sauffer, Patty (Gary) Groslie, Julie (Tom) Downs; and extended family members: Jan Luer and family, Bruce Luer, Keith Luer, Nancy Luer, and Jim Burns, and the Peterson Family.

She is preceded in death by parents, Madeline and Buster Sanders; stepfather, William Dodge; and sister, Sandy Hewitt; extended family members, Vern Luer, Murray Luer and Eldon Luer.

Condolences may be sent to the Luer Family at E7866 640th Ave, Elk Mound WI, 54739.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.