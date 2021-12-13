William A. Anderson Sr.

CHIPPEWA FALLS - William A. Anderson Sr., 93, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Bill was born April 13, 1928, in the town of Anson, the son of Otto and Hulda (Bachman) Anderson. He graduated from Cadott High School, and was a dairy farmer his whole life and was able to live on the home farm until he recently got sick He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On May 16, 1951, Bill married Luella Bergeron at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls.

Bill and Lue liked to travel especially to Sweden and going to the casino. Bill also liked to go to Randy's Bar to play cards and dice. He played softball into his 70's and was known for his famous high arch pitching. He loved to bowl, golf, shoot pool and visiting with family and friends. If you met him, you were a friend of his. He also enjoyed going to live bands and dancing, especially with the Jim Creek Boys and the Drywood Creek Band and was an avid Packer fan. Bill also loved to play Upwords with his family even thou they weren't words, but he thought they sounded like they should be words.

Bill is survived by one son, Bill, Jr. (Lauri) Anderson of Chippewa Falls; three daughters: Peggy (Rodney) Lazarz and Sue (Tim) Felmlee both of Jim Falls and Kathy (Dan) Schwandt of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Helen Larson of Cashton; nine grandchildren: Amanda, Bridget, Rodney "RJ", Stephanie, Kristina, Lucas, Molly, Laura, and Kristine; and eight great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Luella on December 31, 1998; his parents; two brothers: Walter and Harold Anderson; and one sister, Lilly Coll.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Copp Cemetery in the town of Anson. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

We all feel very blessed that we had the most wonderful dad, grandpa and great grandpa that anyone could ask for.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com