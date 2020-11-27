William J. Horvatin

BLOOMER/CHIPPEWA FALLS -- William J. Horvatin, 98, of Bloomer and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Meadowbrook at Bloomer in Bloomer.

William was born May 29, 1922, in Cornell, the son of John and Mary (Kambic) Horvatin. He graduated from Bloomer High School in 1940 and worked for American Motors in Kenosha. He served honorably in the U.S. Army.

On April 24, 1954, William married Lucille Czarkowski at St. Casimic Church in Kenosha.

William was a member of Holy Ghost Church, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #246 in Chippewa Falls and #286 in Kenosha and the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974.

William is survived by one daughter, Carol (Joseph) Piller of Kenosha; two sisters, Helen Risteau of Eau Claire and Marion Mercier of Brookfield; four grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; one daughter, Linda Nelson; his parents; four brothers, Clarence, John, Joe and Ray Horvatin; one sister, Josephine Sutter; and significant other, Shirley Schaller.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.