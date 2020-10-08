Fern Baze Clarinda, Iowa Feb. 7, 1940 - Sept. 27, 2020 Ila Fern Baze was born February 7, 1940 in Derby, Iowa, the daughter of Merrill and Marline Malone. She graduated from Chariton High School in 1958. On July 31, 1960, Fern was united in marriage to Fred Joe Baze at the First Christian Church in Chariton, Iowa. The couple moved from Fontanelle to Greenfield and finally settled in Clarinda, Iowa in 1971. She worked as a film-strip proofreader at the Clarinda Company for many years. When younger, Fern loved to bowl, play softball, camp and competed in archery tournaments with Fred. Once retired, Fern enjoyed gardening, walking and swimming at the Lied Center, crafting, and especially putting together puzzles. She cherished every moment with her growing family and was a dedicated cheerleader for the Hawkeyes, Royals and Chiefs. Her smile, which sparkled in her eyes, will be missed by everyone who knew her. Fern passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her daughter's home in Valley Falls, Kansas at the age of 80, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Fred Baze of Clarinda, IA; her children Pam (Dan) Honken of Valley Falls, KS, Patty (Cameron) Miles of Marengo, IA, Derek (Renee) Baze of Kansas City, KS, and Jenny (Bart) Bickel of Omaha, NE. Nine grandchildren, Alina (Corey) Taylor, Krista Honken, Ashley (Heath) Long, Emily Miles, Dalton "DJ" Baze, Jesse, Darcie, Mason and Turner Bickel; two great- grandchildren, Jessica and Graelyn, and two more on the way; two brothers, Dean (Maggie) Malone of Chariton, IA and Max Malone of Indianola, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Inez Quinn and Twyla (Bud) Cromer. A Celebration of Life is being planned for late October in Clarinda. The family requests no plants or flowers. Instead, those wishing to honor Fern's memory, may make a donation to Jefferson County Friends of Hospice (Kansas) or the Alzheimer's Association
. Cards and memorials may be sent to Barnett Family Funeral Home, 1220 Walnut Street, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.