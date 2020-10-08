Linda Jones, Taos, Missouri Feb. 8, 1944 - Sept. 29, 2020 Linda Sue Jones, 76, of Taos, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at General Baptist Nursing Home in Linn, Missouri. She was born February 8, 1944, in Clarinda, Iowa, the daughter of the late William Craig and Marguerite Elaine (Phipps) Knizley. Linda was raised in Shambaugh, Iowa, where she attended a one room schoolhouse through the 8th grade. Linda was a 1962 graduate of South Page High School in College Springs, Iowa and attended Lincoln University. She was united in marriage on December 29, 2001, at the Liberty Road Baptist Church in Jefferson City to Harold Kenneth Jones who survives at the home in Taos with their dog Coco. Linda worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections for over 20 years as a culinary arts instructor in Vocational Education. Linda loved to cook and enjoyed sharing the culinary knowledge with others. She was a member of Liberty Road Baptist Church in Taos, the Red Hat Society, and the Cultured Pearls Group. Linda also volunteered at the Samaritan Center. She loved animals, reading, shopping, baking, cooking, sewing, camping, traveling, flowers, and was always up for a new adventure. Linda was a social butterfly and was the happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Harold Jones, Taos; six children, Dawn (John) Shannon, Jefferson City; Kenton Ripley, Gillette, WY; Charley (Robin) Jones, Sedalia; Lisa Jones, Springfield; Patti Karch, Springfield; Steven Jones; twelve grandchildren, Tyler Ripley, William Ripley, Vanessa Ripley, Elizabeth Ripley, Sabrina Stewart, Levi Shannon, Mattie Shannon, Aaron Jones, Sean Jones, Brandon Fairchild, Joey Fairchild, Kari Rose; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Patricia (Ralph) Mehrens, Belleville, NE. Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City. Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Saturday at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Rodgers officiating. Burial will be in Hawthorn Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the Samaritan Center. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.