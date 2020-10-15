Becky Myers Clarinda, Iowa Nov. 10, 1965 - Oct. 4, 2020 Becky Myers, 54, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Jenny Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Celebration of Life Gathering were held 1:00 p.m, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at POP-A-TOP (Nodaway Valley Park), Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Rebecca Lynn Myers (Becky) was born on November 10, 1965 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Dorothy (Baker) and Robert Oetken. She went on to graduate from Clarinda High School in 1984. In 1987, Becky gave birth to her oldest daughter, Jennifer Rose. In 1993, Becky was united in marriage to Darin Myers, and from that marriage she gave birth to her youngest daughter, Molly Joy. Becky loved to spend her time listening to music, especially Kid Rock, and enjoying the company of her family and friends. Over the years she had spent time being employed at Casey's General Store, RoMec, and most recently at McDonald's. In 2009, Becky welcomed her first grandchild to the world, Madi, and in 2012 her next grandchild, Lilly. She loved spending time with them and watching them grow. She strived to be the best grandma that she could be and she will forever be "Grandma Ducky". She also loved being able to spend time playing with her grandpuppies, HanSolo and Sassy. She is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Max Hamner; father, Robert Oetken and special friend Tony England. Left to cherish the memory of Becky are her children, Jennifer Latham (fiance Curtis) of Red Oak; Molly (husband Dave) Pumphrey of Clarinda; her grandchildren, Madilynn and Lillian Moyer of Red Oak; HanSolo and Sassy Pumphrey, of Clarinda; stepmother Kathy Oetken of Apache Junction, Arizona; brother, Bill Oetken of Creston, and sister, Kendra (Craig) Clark of Clarinda, and her kitty, Sammie. As well as many other relatives and friends.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.