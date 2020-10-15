Dorothy Brooks Clarinda, Iowa June 6, 1929 - Oct. 2, 2020 Dorothy Brooks, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Friday, October 2, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Private Graveside Services were held. Visitation was 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with masks being required by the family. Interment will be held at the Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name to be directed by the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Dorothy Marie Brooks was born June 6, 1929 in Clarinda, Iowa to Eli Nothwehr and Lena (Frieling) Nothwehr. She was one of five children. She graduated from Clarinda High School in 1947. Dorothy worked at the Clarinda Telephone Company before her marriage to James R. Brooks on October 1, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Clarinda, Iowa. Together Dorothy and Jim raised their three children on the Brooks farms outside of New Market, Iowa. Dorothy was a farm wife and homemaker whose passions included gardening, canning and sewing for her children and grandchildren. While Jim worked full time, Dorothy did the daily farming and could handle a tractor and work livestock with the best of them. Dorothy was very devoted to her church, teaching Sunday School and participating in the ladies circles. Dorothy's cooking and baking rivaled any professional chef and she always made sure everyone had their favorite meal including her delicious pies. In 1997, Jim and Dorothy sold the family farms and moved to Clarinda where Dorothy picked up the game of golf which she enjoyed for many years. She loved playing in golf tournaments and her team could always count on her to make the shot straight down the middle of the fareway. They wintered in Yuma, Arizona for 30 years where she enjoyed shuffleboard, golf and bingo. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim on October 15, 2016; son, Steve on December 1, 2014; two brothers, Harry and LaVern; sisters, Beulah and Elaine. She is survived by her children, Doug Brooks (Melody) of Kansas City, Missouri, daughter, Pat Mechem (Bret) of Clive, Iowa and daughter-in-law, Pam Brooks of Papillion, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Brooks, Dawn Seizys, Matt Brooks, Jessica Brooks, Dana Young, Wes Sefrit, Nicki Craig; twenty three great grandchildren; six great, great grandchildren; nieces; nephews and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.